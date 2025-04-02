Ronit Roy makes shocking revelations about facing ‘hunger, poverty’

Bollywood actor Ronit Roy has made shocking revelations about his financial struggles despite working in several notable films.

The actor, who made his debut with 1992’s hit film ‘Jaan Tere Naam,’ has starred in several successful movies, including ‘Bomb Blast,’ ‘Boss’ and ‘Kaabil’ among others.

However, there was a time when Ronit Roy failed to find work and faced hunger and poverty.

The actor made the revelations in a recent chat with an Indian media outlet where he discussed his career in the film industry and the reason behind his decision to start his security agency.

According to the Bollywood actor, he was ‘written off’ by the film industry, which created financial issues for him, leading to hunger and poverty.

“I am an honest kind of guy. I can only tell you the way it was. It was (the result of) hunger, poverty. Every great step that I have taken in my life has come out of desperation, frustration, and poverty,” Ronit Roy responded when asked about the idea behind the security agency.

The actor recalled being out of work despite the success of his debut film, saying that he got frustrated and scared about how to make ends meet.

“There was a time when my debut film was a silver jubilee, and after that I didn’t get any work. I have no idea why. I got frustrated. I got no work. I got so scared. I had rent to pay, I had to feed myself. What would you do with no money? So I kind of signed the wrong films, and they flopped. Then I went back to square one and had no work,” Ronit Roy added.

Roy also admitted turning to alcohol due to frustration, which further complicated things in his life.

“After that, everything went south. My life went into the gutter. Somehow the alcohol would come. I would wake up at 3’o clock and then have a hangover. It just made things worse. I was written off by the industry. They said he is finished,” the Bollywood actor said.

However, his life took a turn when a friend told him to start his security agency.

“He had a security agency. I used to go to his office to understand, to get trained and that’s where it started. It started from a place of ab kya kare (What to do now)?” Ronit Roy concluded.

It is worth noting here that Roy’s agency was given charge of actor Saif Ali Khan’s security after he was attacked inside his residence in Mumbai in January.

The stabbing incident had left Saif Ali Khan with multiple stab wounds.