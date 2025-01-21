Mr. Bajaj steps in to protect Saif Ali Khan after stabbing incident

Following a terrifying home invasion last week, actor Saif Ali Khan has entrusted his security to veteran actor Ronit Roy, renowned for his portrayal of Mr. Bajaj.

Ronit Roy, known for his roles in numerous Bollywood films, also runs a security agency in Mumbai.

The incident, which left Saif Ali Khan with multiple stab wounds, has shaken the entire industry. Fellow actor Shahid Kapoor expressed his shock and concern, highlighting the vulnerability of celebrities even within their own homes.

Ronit Roy, who has been by Saif Ali Khan’s side since the incident, was seen overseeing security arrangements at Saif’s residence as the actor returned home from the hospital.

While declining to reveal specific details about the enhanced security measures, Ronit Roy assured everyone that Saif Ali Khan was recovering well.

Saif Ali Khan, who sustained injuries to his spine, neck, and arm, was discharged from the hospital after six days. He was seen wearing a cast on his left hand as he cautiously made his way home.

The attack has prompted Saif and his family to significantly increase their security measures. They are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of all family members.

As reported by Indian media, actor Saif Ali Khan, who was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital of Mumbai for the past five days, due to the critical injuries he sustained in the knife attack at his home, was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

The actor left the hospital premises accompanied by his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, and they were later spotted arriving at their Bandra home.

According to the doctors, Khan is out of danger and is recovering well.

Meanwhile, Khan’s residence has received new, stricter security measures, which include the installation of CCTV cameras and an additional security gate beside the main gate.

Notably, Khan, 54, was stabbed six times by an intruder in a burglary attempt at his Bandra home on Thursday. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai and underwent multiple surgeries for the injuries around his neck and to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from his spine.

On Sunday, Mumbai police arrested a Bangladeshi national, named Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad, 30, from Thane. The attacker had reportedly changed his name to Vijay Das and tried to mislead the investigation, claiming that he was a resident of Kolkata, however, his lie was nailed with a school leaving certificate, secured from his phone.

According to police, the accused entered the residential building with the intent of burglary at a wealthy man’s house but had no idea about Khan or his celebrity status.