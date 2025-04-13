‘The White Lotus’ star Aimee Lou Wood reacts to ‘SNL’ impersonation

Actor Aimee Lou Wood, who shot to global fame by starring in ‘The White Lotus,’ has reacted to her impersonation on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The late-night show’s April 12 episode featured a pre-taped spoof of the hit show, starring Sarah Sherman as a parodied version of Aimee Lou Wood’s character, Chelsea.

The impersonation, however, irked the Hollywood actress who took to her Instagram Stories to call it “mean and unfunny.”

“Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple of weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure – that’s what the show is about- but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?” she wrote.

The SNL sketch, aimed mostly at Donald Trump’s inner circle, showed Sherman’s Chelsea, sporting an exaggerated accent and enlarged fake teeth.

‘The White Lotus’ star slammed the accent Sherman used in the sketch, writing, “At least get the accent right seriously. I respect accuracy even if it’s mean.”

Aimee Lou Wood later said that she received “thousands” of messages from people agreeing with her about the SNL sketch.

“Glad I said something,” the Hollywood actress wrote while also revealing that she got “apologies from ‘SNL.’”

It is worth noting here that this was not the first time ‘The White Lotus’ star was mentioned on SNL.

An earlier sketch depicted US President Donald Trump telling Secretary of State Marco Rubio that he wants to purchase Thailand because “I’ve been watching ‘White Lotus’ and it looks beautiful. How about the girl with the teeth?”