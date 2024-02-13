BLACKPINK star Lisa joins cast of ‘The White Lotus’ for season 3

K-pop starlet Lalisa Manobal, mononymously known as Lisa, of the massively popular girls quartet BLACKPINK, is all set for her acting debut in the American series ‘The White Lotus’.

As per an exclusive report from an American publication, BLACKPINK rapper-dancer Lisa has joined the ensemble cast of ‘The White Lotus’ for season 3.

Reportedly, she will be credited under her birth name Lalisa Manobal, for her acting debut in the HBO hit series, however, more details regarding her character are still under the wraps.

Notably, the ensemble cast of season 3 also includes Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Natasha Rothwell, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola.

The production of the next season is set to begin in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok, Thailand, this month, and it will follow a completely new group of guests at The White Lotus resort property.

Meanwhile, on the music front, Lisa also announced her own music and entertainment company, Lloud, recently.

