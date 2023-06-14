BLACKPINK star Jennie leaves concert midway

Jennie Kim, the vocalist of the K-pop girls quartet BLACKPINK, was forced to exit the stage during a Melbourne show of the ‘Born Pink’ tour.

As the all-girls K-pop band progressed with their 9-leg concert series, the rapper and vocalist, Jennie had to leave the performance midway through the Sunday show in Melbourne, Australia, due to deteriorating health conditions.

Following the early exit of the performer from the show, the band’s agency YG Entertainment issued an apology on her behalf.

“During the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN MELBOURNE concert on June 11th (today), she [Jennie] couldn’t be on stage until the end due to her poor condition. We apologize to the fans who supported BLACKPINK and came to the venue, and we ask for your understanding,” read the statement shared by the agency on fans platform WeVerse.

It further mentioned, “Jenny showed her willingness to push ahead with the performance until the end, but immediately took measures to ensure sufficient rest and stability with the recommendation of medical staff on the spot. Jenny felt sorry for not being able to stay with her fans until the end and expressed her intention to recover quickly.”

After the update, millions of her fans flooded social media with concerning posts and heartfelt wishes for the speedy recovery of the singer.

About the ‘Born Pink’ tour, the 21 countries, four continents expanded concert series, kickstarted in October last year and will continue through August this year. After completing Australia shows this week, the girls will head to France for the second European leg next month.

Meanwhile, the K-pop star also made her acting debut very recently under the stage name Jennie Ruby Jane in the HBO series ‘The Idol’. Her performance as Dyanne, a backup dancer to pop star Jocelyn, was widely appreciated by fans and critics.