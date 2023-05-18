BTS V, BLACKPINK Jennie spotted together amid dating rumours

Amid the rumours of dating for years, K-Pop stars Kim Taehyung aka V of BTS and Jennie Kim of girls quartet BLACKPINK stepped out on a date in Paris.

Both Taehyung and Jennie are in the city of love at the moment. While Jennie is there to attend the ongoing Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her acting debut series ‘The Idol’, the former is there for the overseas lineup of his shows.

The K-pop sensations sent the internet into a tizzy on Thursday after a video of the two, taking a stroll hand in hand in the French capital, circulated on social media.

The clip couldn’t capture the face of the two clearly, however, their pictures from another outing on the same day, sporting the same look proved that the video indeed featured V and Jennie. The photos also see the managers of both celebrities beside them, confirming that the latest captures are real.

Moreover, the French photographer, who clicked the two together, confirmed the same via his social media story.

“Since I get a lot of messages here are the facts about the video. I simply filmed well-known personalities in the usual context of my work as a journalist. I specify that this video dates from before yesterday [Monday night May 15] and I posted it today so that they are not bothered. The quality is bad because I didn’t plan to see them in front of me and I didn’t have my camera I was walking around in Paris and so I filmed on the iPhone. And yes I saw them well Jennie and V, I confirm. Now we waiting if there will be a confirmation from Idols if they together or not,” the lengthy note read.

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time K-pop idols have been clicked together. Reportedly, the two have been dating each other for a long time now.

When reached out to confirm the relationship rumours, their agencies Bighit and YG simply said, “It is difficult to check [regarding this matter].”