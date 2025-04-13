Kartik Aaryan to play dual role in upcoming flick

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan will play a double role in Nagzilla; to play both hero and villain in a quirky twist.

The film, a hilarious take on the age-old man versus snake conflict, will showcase Kartik Aaryan in two contrasting avatars, one as the hero and the other as the villain, similar to Shah Rukh Khan’s dual role in Jawan, but with a strong comedic spin.

Sources close to the project reveal that this unique concept is the core highlight of Nagzilla. The film is being directed by Fukrey fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and is said to be funnier than all the Fukrey films combined.

Developed by Lamba and produced by Mahaveer Jain in partnership with Karan Johar, Nagzilla is expected to be one of the most ambitious projects of the director’s career.

Kartik Aaryan, who is already considered one of the most bankable young stars in Bollywood, has been offered a whopping INR 50 crore for his upcoming projects.

Before Nagzilla, he will be seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Mera Tu Meri, also produced by Karan Johar.

Read More: Rasha Thadani to replace Sreeleela opposite Kartik Aaryan

Shooting for Nagzilla is set to begin in September 2025, right after the completion of Kartik’s other film.

The movie is scheduled to hit theatres in the second half of 2026, and fans are already excited to see Kartik in a never-seen-before double role.

Earlier, the newest star kid on the Bollywood block, Rasha Thadani, daughter of ’90s diva Raveena Tandon, is reportedly set to replace South Indian starlet Sreeleela, in the Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Pati Patni or Woh 2’.

In a major casting update, Rasha Thadani might be replacing Sreeleela in the much-awaited ‘Pati Patni or Woh’ sequel, starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, reported Indian media.

The development came because the makers of the title were eager to introduce a fresh pairing in the film, and as Sreeleela and Aaryan are already set to share the screen in another film, they have now decided to replace her with Thadani.