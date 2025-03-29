Rasha Thadani to replace Sreeleela opposite Kartik Aaryan

The newest star kid on the Bollywood block, Rasha Thadani, daughter of ’90s diva Raveena Tandon, is reportedly set to replace South Indian starlet Sreeleela, in the Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Pati Patni or Woh 2’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In a major casting update, Rasha Thadani might be replacing Sreeleela in the much-awaited ‘Pati Patni or Woh’ sequel, starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, reported Indian media.

The development came because the makers of the title were eager to introduce a fresh pairing in the film, and as Sreeleela and Aaryan are already set to share the screen in another film, they have now decided to replace her with Thadani.

Quoting a source close to the development, the publication reported, “Sreeleela and Kartik are already working together in Anurag (Basu)’s film. The team of Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 feels a new jodi will attract attention.”

Nonetheless, the rumoured lovebirds Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela will continue to co-star in the yet-to-be-titled romance musical of filmmaker Anurag Basu.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon’s first-born, Rasha Thadani, 20, made her Bollywood debut earlier this year, with Ajay Devgn’s ‘Azaad’, co-starring his nephew Aaman Devgan. Besides her performance in the debut film, the star kid took social media by storm with her stunning dance moves in the hit song ‘Uyi Amma’.

Also Read: Rasha Thadani reacts to comparisons with other star kids Janhvi, Khushi, Suhana