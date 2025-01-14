Rasha Thadani reacts to comparisons with other star kids Janhvi, Khushi, Suhana

Up-and-coming Bollywood starlet Rasha Thadani, daughter of former diva Raveena Tandon, responded to the comparisons with fellow star kids including Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Rasha Thadani, who is set for her Bollywood debut at 19, with the forthcoming film ‘Azaad’, spoke up about the recent comparisons with fellow new-age stars like Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan.

Reacting to the comment which read, “Janhvi, Khushi aur Suhana ko takkar dene aayi Raveena Tandon ki beti Rasha (Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha is here to give a tough competition to Janhvi, Khushi and Suhana),” Thadani said, “I think they are all more experienced than me. They have done more work than I have. They have already completed films and had their releases. They have had more experience, so I don’t think it’s like that.”

“So I think there’s something I can actually learn from them,” she added.

It is worth noting here that iconic actor Sridevi’s eldest daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with ‘Dhadak’ (2018) and is currently one of the most promising stars of Bollywood. On the other hand, her younger sister Khushi Kapoor as well as Suhana, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, made their debut together in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ (2023).

Meanwhile, Thadani is all set for her Bollywood debut with director Abhishek Kapoor’s forthcoming drama film ‘Azaad’, co-starring seasoned actor Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgn, alongside Diana Penty and Mohit Malik.

The title is scheduled for theatrical release on Friday, January 17, in the Box Office clash with Kangana Ranaut’s hotly-anticipated ‘Emergency’.