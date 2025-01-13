Rasha Thadani shares a ‘full circle moment’ with Salman Khan: See pics

Bollywood star kid Rasha Thadani, daughter of former diva Raveena Tandon, shared her full circle moment with superstar Salman Khan, on ‘Bigg Boss’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Over the past weekend, Rasha Thadani, along with her co-star Aaman Devgn and mother Raveen Tandon, joined Salman Khan on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss’ season 18, to promote her debut film ‘Azaad’.

Following her promotional outing on the weekend episode of the reality show, Thadani turned to her Instagram handle on Monday morning, sharing some throwback as well as recent pictures with Khan, living her ‘full circle moment’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasha Thadani (@rashathadani)

“Full circle moment,” she wrote in the caption of the 13-picture carousel post, liked by thousands of social users.

Notably, her mother Tandon has shared the screen with Khan in hit films like, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ and ‘Patthar Ke Phool’.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ shoot halted

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rasha Thadani makes her Bollywood debut with director Abhishek Kapoor’s forthcoming drama film ‘Azaad’, co-starring seasoned actor Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgn, alongside Diana Penty and Mohit Malik.

The title is scheduled for theatrical release on Friday, January 17, in the Box Office clash with Kangana Ranaut’s hotly-anticipated ‘Emergency’.