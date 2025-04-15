web analytics
Govt keeps petrol price unchanged for next fortnight

ISLAMABAD: The federal government announced to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for the next fortnight in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per a notification issued here, the price of petrol has been kept unchanged at Rs254.63 per litre, effective from April 16, 2025.

The price of high-speed diesel also remained unchanged at Rs258.64 per litre.

The announcement follows a statement from Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, who said that the prices would not be reduced for the next fortnight. Instead, he said that the benefits of declining global oil prices to consumers would be passed through uplift projects,

He said that the advantages of reduced petrol price in the global market would be extended to the masses through development projects.

