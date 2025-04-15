web analytics
26.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Aimee Lou Wood breaks silence on viral crying photos

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Aimee Lou Wood, best known for starring in ‘The White Lotus’, has reacted to the viral photos of her crying in public amid the SNL controversy.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The Hollywood actress sparked concerns after she was seen breaking down in South London with actor Ralph Davis.

The viral photos showed ‘The White Lotus’ star emotional and teary-eyed as her friend comforted her.

Social media users were quick to speculate that Aimee Lou Wood was heartbroken after being the subject of an SNL skit.

However, the Hollywood actress clarified in an Instagram post that this was not the case.

On her Instagram Stories, Aimee Lou Wood reposted a picture that read: “Absolutely devastating to see another brilliant and talented actress reduced to tears because of people tearing into their appearance.”

Read more: ‘The White Lotus’ star Aimee Lou Wood reacts to ‘SNL’ impersonation

Thanking her fans for their concerns, ‘The White Lotus’ star said that she was crying in the viral photos about ‘something completely unrelated’.

“Thank you so much. Just to say, I actually wasn’t crying about anything that the papers made out I was crying about. Something completely unrelated,” she wrote.

Aimee Lou Wood responds to viral crying photos after SNL controversy

Her social media post came days after an SNL sketch featured a parodied version of Aimee Lou Wood’s character, Chelsea, sporting an exaggerated accent and enlarged fake teeth.

The impersonation did not sit well with the Hollywood actress, who called it “mean and unfunny.”

“Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple of weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure – that’s what the show is about- but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?” she wrote.

Aimee Lou Wood slammed the accent her impersonator used in the sketch, writing, “At least get the accent right seriously. I respect accuracy even if it’s mean.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.