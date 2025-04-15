Aimee Lou Wood breaks silence on viral crying photos

Aimee Lou Wood, best known for starring in ‘The White Lotus’, has reacted to the viral photos of her crying in public amid the SNL controversy.

The Hollywood actress sparked concerns after she was seen breaking down in South London with actor Ralph Davis.

The viral photos showed ‘The White Lotus’ star emotional and teary-eyed as her friend comforted her.

Social media users were quick to speculate that Aimee Lou Wood was heartbroken after being the subject of an SNL skit.

However, the Hollywood actress clarified in an Instagram post that this was not the case.

On her Instagram Stories, Aimee Lou Wood reposted a picture that read: “Absolutely devastating to see another brilliant and talented actress reduced to tears because of people tearing into their appearance.”

Thanking her fans for their concerns, ‘The White Lotus’ star said that she was crying in the viral photos about ‘something completely unrelated’.

“Thank you so much. Just to say, I actually wasn’t crying about anything that the papers made out I was crying about. Something completely unrelated,” she wrote.

Her social media post came days after an SNL sketch featured a parodied version of Aimee Lou Wood’s character, Chelsea, sporting an exaggerated accent and enlarged fake teeth.

The impersonation did not sit well with the Hollywood actress, who called it “mean and unfunny.”

“Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple of weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure – that’s what the show is about- but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?” she wrote.

Aimee Lou Wood slammed the accent her impersonator used in the sketch, writing, “At least get the accent right seriously. I respect accuracy even if it’s mean.”