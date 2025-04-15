Justin Baldoni gets support from film crew amid Blake Lively lawsuit

A crew member of ‘It Ends With Us’ has dropped shocking revelations about actor-filmmaker Justin Baldoni and Hollywood actress Blake Lively.

Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment and a smear campaign in December 2024.

In his counterclaim, Justin Baldoni accused the Hollywood actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds of civil extortion, defamation and more.

Amid their battle, Talia Spencer, a storyboard artist who worked on ‘It Ends With Us’, has opened up about her experience with Baldoni.

In an interview with an Australian media outlet, Spencer described the actor-filmmaker as “one of the few directors I’ve worked for that was kind and respectful.”

Recalling the time when Justin Baldoni recruited her to work ‘It Ends With Us’, she maintained she joined the movie because Baldoni cared “a lot about the vision of what we’re trying to do here and [he was] not in it for fame.”

On Blake Lively’s claims, she said that the Hollywood actress might have mistaken Baldon’s kindness for weakness.

“I feel like maybe Blake smelled his kindness, mistook it for weakness and tried to take advantage and take power,” Talia Spencer said.

When asked about Justin Baldoni’s claim of Blake Lively attempting to take control of the creative work of ‘It Ends With Us’, she claimed that she did and forced Baldoni to compromise on his vision.

“Probably, yeah. I think there was a massive compromise in terms of Justin’s original vision for the film,” Talia Spencer added.