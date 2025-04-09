‘It Ends With Us’ actor reacts to Blake Lively’s claims against Baldoni

Hollywood actress Blake Lively’s costar in ‘It Ends With Us’ has reacted to her claims against actor-director Justin Baldoni.

Actor Adam Mondschein, who starred in the hit film alongside Blake Lively, refuted her claims that Baldoni, who starred in and directed ‘It Ends With Us,’ mischaracterised the birth scene in the film.

Mondschein, who was also in the scene, was named in the Hollywood actress’s sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

In a recent interview with a US media outlet, Mondschein said his experience on set was entirely different from the claims made by Blake Lively.

“I’m not going to speculate as to Ms. Lively’s motivations for mentioning me in the complaint. Needless to say, my experience working with her is very different than the one she described in her lawsuit,” Mondschein.

According to the actor, he was left surprised after reading Blake Lively’s description of the scene in her lawsuit.

Refuting the Hollywood actress’s claims that she was “nearly nude” in the scene, Adam Mondschein maintained that everything that occurred when they filmed was aboveboard.

“Her [Blake Lively] costume included a full hospital gown, black shorts and torso-covering prosthetic to make her appear pregnant in addition to whatever personal garments she chose,” he said.

Meanwhile, he maintained that he was willing to testify if Justin Baldoni’s lawyers call him to the to do so in the March 2026 trial.

“If I’m called to testify in the case I will answer truthfully, and more freely, whatever is asked of me with all the legal protection that affords,” the Hollywood actor said.