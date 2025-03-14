Blake Lively wins protective order in Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Hollywood actress Blake Lively has won a protective order in her lawsuit against her ‘It Ends With Us’ costar Justin Baldoni.

The actress had sought a US federal court to limit the disclosure of sensitive information during the proceedings of the case.

The case stems from Blake Lively’s sexual harassment accusations against Justin Baldoni during the production of ‘It Ends With Us.’

The Hollywood actor-director is suing her and her husband Ryan Reynolds for defamation.

Amid their legal dispute, a US judge has ordered the two sides to limit the sharing of material to “attorneys eyes only.”

According to the judge, the case between the two ‘It Ends With Us’ costars involves celebrities and their publicists.

As per the order, the information that only the attorneys can see includes business and marketing plans and details about upcoming projects.

“These cases involve both business competitors and allegations of sexual harm. Discovery will necessarily include confidential and sensitive business and personal information. The risk of disclosure is great,” the judge wrote in his order.

The court further remarked that the sensitive information of the two Hollywood stars could be circulated for “gossip and innuendo.”

Justin Baldoni’s lawyer also agreed with the order that such information should be kept confidential, however, he was against the move to bar attorneys from sharing such information with their clients.

It is to be noted here that the dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni spilled in public when she filed a lawsuit in December last year, claiming that her costar sexually harassed her during the production of ‘It Ends With Us’ in 2023.

In response, the Hollywood actor-director sued Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds for $400 million for civil extortion, defamation and other actions.

A US court has set March 9, 2026 as the trial date for the high-profile dispute between the two Hollywood stars.