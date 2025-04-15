Katy Perry comes under fire over space mission

Several Hollywood celebrities have expressed their displeasure over the Blue Origin spaceflight, which featured US pop star Katy Perry.

The all-female crew lifted off aboard the New Shepard rocket from Blue Origin’s launch site in Van Horn, Texas, at 9:31 a.m. local time on Monday, crossing the internationally recognised Kármán line.

The Blue Origin crew enjoyed several minutes of weightlessness before landing back in the Texas desert at 9:42 a.m.

The space mission, however, has been slammed by several Hollywood celebrities who labelled it as ‘gluttonous’ and ‘planet destroying.’

Without mentioning Katy Perry, actress Olivia Munn criticised the mission due to the extraordinary cost for just 11 minutes in space, saying, “Some people can’t even afford eggs!”

Model Emily Ratajkowski also blasted the mission, saying she was ‘disgusted’ by it.

“That space mission this morning? That’s end time s–t. Like, this is beyond parody. That you care about Mother Earth and it’s about Mother Earth, and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that’s singlehandedly destroying the planet?” she said in a TikTok video.

She added, “Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space.”

Comedian and Hollywood actor Amy Schumer took a dig at the Blue Origin space mission by sharing clips of herself pretending she was joining.

“Guys, last second they added me to space and I’m going to space,” she said in a video as she held a black panther toy – in an apparent jibe at Katy Perry, who brought a daisy to represent her daughter Daisy.

“I’m bringing this thing. It has no meaning to me, but it was in my bag and I was on the Subway, and I got the text and they were like, ‘Do you want to go to space?’ so I’m going to space,” she added.