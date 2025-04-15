Set photos reveal Jason Momoa’s full Lobo look

Fans of DC universe are in for a treat as first look of Jason Momoa as Lobo from the set of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow are out and going viral.

The upcoming film, part of DC Studios’ next big chapter under James Gunn, promises to bring a bold new take on the comic book universe, and Jason Momoa debut as the rough and wild bounty hunter Lobo is a huge part of that.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is based on the popular comic story by Tom King and Bilquis Evely and is one of the most awaited releases from DC’s new slate.

With James Gunn’s Superman on the horizon, attention is already shifting towards Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, especially now that Jason Momoa has stepped into the spotlight.

In the newly leaked viral set photos, Jason Momoa looks every bit the Lobo fans hoped for. His rugged jacket, long hair, big necklace, black eye makeup, and pale face bring the comic book version of Lobo to life in a way that has excited fans across the internet.

Jason Momoa’s version of the intergalactic biker looks just like he rode straight out of the comic panels.

One noticeable change from the source material is Lobo’s Spacehog. In the comics, it’s a flying, skull-faced vehicle with rocket engines. In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, however, Momoa is seen riding what looks more like a beaten-up motorcycle.

Though it stays true to Lobo’s chaotic style, it’s clearly more grounded.

Momoa has long been passionate about playing Lobo. Despite his viral success as Aquaman in the earlier DC films, he has made it clear that Lobo was always his dream role.

In an interview with Fandango, Jason Momoa said, “Lobo was always my favourite. I’ve always wanted to play him… it’s the perfect role.”