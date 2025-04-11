First look at Milly Alcock in ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ as new set photos go viral

DC Studios has revealed the first behind-the-scenes look at Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, giving fans a glimpse of Milly Alcock in her new superhero suit.

The photos, taken during filming in London, show the young actress dressed as Supergirl in an outfit that closely matches the one from the comics.

In the pictures, Milly Alcock is seen standing on top of an armoured vehicle, wearing the classic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow costume.

It includes long blue sleeves, a bright red skirt, red boots, and a golden belt, topped off with a short cape that may be extended with CGI later. The look is very close to the one seen in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic series by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

More footage from the set also shows Milly Alcock facing off with a mysterious figure. Though not confirmed, many fans believe the character could be played by Jason Momoa, possibly appearing as Lobo.

James Gunn, who is involved with the DC Universe, recently called the film simply “Supergirl” in a post, making some wonder if the full title Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow might be changed.

However, there has been no official word on that yet. Gunn did confirm that the film is based on Tom King’s 2022 comic and that this version of Supergirl has lived through some very difficult times before arriving on Earth.

Milly Alcock was cast to bring a tougher, more experienced version of Supergirl to the screen. She will be joined by Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem, and Jason Momoa, expected to play Lobo. David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham will appear as Supergirl’s parents, Zor-El and Alura.

DC Studio’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to be released in cinemas on 26 June 2026. The story follows Kara Zor-El as she travels across space with her loyal pet, Krypto the Superdog, to mark her 21st birthday. However, her plans change when she joins Ruthye on a mission of revenge.

Fans are excited to see how Milly Alcock brings this powerful and darker version of Supergirl to life in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and the set photos have already gone viral online.