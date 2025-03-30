THIS actor may be joining James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ for major role

A new rumour has emerged about James Gunn’s upcoming Superman film, suggesting that Bradley Cooper, a long-time collaborator of the director, may be cast as Jor-El.

The news was first shared by Twitter user @ViewerAnon, who claimed Cooper appears early in the film. While the details about Bradley Cooper’s role in the reboot remain unclear, the rumour has gained traction on social media.

@ViewerAnon reassured fans that Bradley Cooper’s role would not be a major spoiler, mentioning, “He appears in the first couple of minutes of the movie, so I promise this is not a big spoiler.”

Though the original post was deleted, the speculation about Cooper’s involvement continues to spread.

Earlier this month, there were whispers that Superman would feature a “major casting surprise,” with names like Tom Cruise and Chris Pratt mentioned.

While Pratt’s involvement seems unlikely due to his commitments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, no official confirmation about Jor-El’s role has been made yet.

The film is crucial for Warner Bros., being the first major release in the DC Universe reboot. Its success will determine the future of the franchise and could have wider implications for the studio, with some fearing that a poor performance could lead to Warner Bros. being sold.

For now, fans are urged to treat the Bradley Cooper rumour as unconfirmed. Bradley Cooper, known for voicing Rocket Raccoon in Guardians of the Galaxy, has a strong relationship with James Gunn, which makes this rumour plausible.

It wouldn’t be surprising for them to collaborate again, although Cooper’s future in the MCU is uncertain.

If true, Cooper’s casting as Jor-El would align with Superman film history, following in the footsteps of Marlon Brando and Russell Crowe.

His role, potentially through recorded messages, would fit with Gunn’s vision for the reboot. Time will tell whether this rumour proves accurate, but Cooper’s involvement would be an exciting addition to the film.