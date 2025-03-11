Superman set photo gives fans first full look at Mr. Terrific

The DC Studios co-CEO, James Gunn recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo from Superman, giving fans a closer look at Edi Gathegi as Mr Terrific.

The image, posted on Instagram, shows James Gunn directing Gathegi on set, showcasing the superhero’s full costume.

This latest glimpse has fans eager to see how Mr Terrific will fit into the DC Universe when Superman hits theaters in July.

Superman will not only focus on the iconic hero but also introduce several other DC characters.

James Gunn has assembled a strong supporting cast, including Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Mr Terrific, played by Edi Gathegi, will play a key role in expanding the DC Studios’ vision for an interconnected cinematic universe.

His advanced technology and signature T-Spheres were briefly teased in the Superman trailer, and this new image confirms that the character will stay true to his comic book roots.

James Gunn took to Instagram to celebrate Gathegi’s birthday, writing, “Happy Birthday to my great friend and great actor @iamedigathegi, who you can see in all his technological glory in #Superman in July!”

The photo shows Mr Terrific’s signature “Fair Play” emblem and his distinctive T-shaped mask, which allows him to avoid technological surveillance.

Unlike the version of the character seen in The CW’s Arrow, this portrayal remains more faithful to the original comics, staying true to Michael Holt’s background as a brilliant inventor and Olympic athlete.

DC Studios has ambitious plans for the future, and Superman is expected to set the foundation for its new era of storytelling.

James Gunn has previously introduced lesser-known comic book characters in films like Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad, and he appears to be following a similar approach with Superman.

The film will bring together multiple DC heroes, paving the way for new storylines and potential spin-offs.

The connection between Mr Terrific and Metamorpho, both of whom were part of The Terrifics team in recent comics, could hint at future projects in the DC Universe.

James Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran have emphasised that every project in their new DCU will stand on its own while contributing to a larger narrative.