Hailey Bieber’s cryptic move leaves fans worried for Justin

Canadian Pop sensation Justin Bieber appears to struggling again, and insiders now say Hailey Bieber have had enough.

The 28-year-old model stunned fans recently when she unfollowed Justin Bieber on social media, a move she later dismissed as a “glitch.”

However, those close to the couple insist it was a calculated message, a final warning from Hailey Bieber to her troubled husband to seek professional help or risk losing her for good.

According to Radar Online, Hailey Bieber has reached “the end of her rope” and told Justin Bieber, now 31, that she will leave him unless he gets help immediately.

“She’s done everything she can,” one source shared. “But she’s tired of constantly urging him to fix himself. This was her way of sending a signal loud and clear.”

Concerns over Justin’s mental and emotional health have increased, especially following the downfall of his former mentor Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, whose legal issues have reignited fears about past associations.

Insiders say the pressure has driven Justin Bieber into isolation, even pushing away Hailey Bieber, who has long stood by him.

The social media unfollowing came just after Justin Bieber shared a bizarre shirtless rap video where he appeared barely conscious, further fueling speculation.

When fans noticed Hailey Bieber had vanished from his followers list, she was quick to claim a technical glitch but many weren’t convinced.

“It’s clearly a signal,” said a source. “She wants him to wake up.”

This isn’t the first time digital actions have hinted at real-life tension. Earlier this year, Justin blamed hackers when it appeared he’d unfollowed Hailey Bieber.

With the couple now parents to seven-month-old Jack Blues, the stakes are higher than ever. Hailey Bieber is said to be struggling to juggle motherhood and her own career while Justin Bieber continues to act erratically.

“Hailey Bieber wants him to grow up,” the insider concluded. “Not just for her — but for their child.”