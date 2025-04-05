Justin Bieber sparks backlash after “shading” Selena Gomez in cryptic post

Candian singer Justin Bieber is facing criticism online after fans accused him of taking a dig at his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco.

The pop star shared a meme on Instagram joking about how women post on social media “when they get engaged”—just days after Selena Gomez showed off her engagement ring from her fiancé, Benny Blanco.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated on and off for nearly eight years before splitting for good in 2018. Months later, Justin Bieber married Hailey Bieber, and the couple recently welcomed a baby boy.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez has moved on with Benny Blanco, confirming their relationship in late 2023.

The pair announced their engagement a year later and have been in the spotlight ever since, especially with rumours that their upcoming album, “I Said I Love You First”, might include lyrics about Selena Gomez’s past with Justin Bieber.

Fans were quick to react to Justin Bieber’s post, with many believing it was a subtle jab at Selena Gomez.

“This is the first time I’ve seen a post of his and thought, ‘Oh, that could be about Selena,’” one fan wrote on Reddit. Another added, “Usually, fans overthink things, but this feels intentional.”

Some questioned why Justin Bieber would still be commenting on his ex at this stage. “Why is he shading Selena Gomez at his big age? He needs to log off,” one person wrote.

Others suggested Justin knew exactly what he was doing. “He’s not stupid—he knew this would stir drama,” a comment read.

As for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, they seem unbothered, focusing on their music and relationship. But with fans dissecting every post, the online debate shows no sign of ending anytime soon.

Justin Bieber has yet to respond to the backlash, leaving fans wondering if this was a harmless joke or a deliberate dig at Selena. Either way, it’s got people talking.