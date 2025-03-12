Justin and Hailey Bieber seek therapy amid troubled marriage

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber and his supermodel wife, Hailey Baldwin, have reportedly resorted to couple therapy amid marital woes.

Amid the long-standing rumours of their troubled marriage, celebrity couple Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly seeking ‘tons of therapy’ and counselling sessions to sort out their issues.

Sources close to the celebrity couple revealed to a foreign publication that the supermodel turned beauty mogul is getting increasingly frustrated with the childish behaviour of the ‘Peaches’ hitmaker, which has been a major cause of their marital issues.

“They’re doing tons of therapy to try and nip this all in the bud,” an insider told the outlet. “This is crisis time for them, but Hailey isn’t ready to give up.”

“With all the pressure they’re under from the outside world, along with adjustments of having a new baby, it’s no wonder they’ve both been super-stressed. Getting some guidance makes perfect sense,” the insider added.

Notably, this is not the first time that Justin Bieber, 31, and Hailey Baldwin, 28, who got married in 2018, have sparked divorce speculation. Addressing the same earlier, the Rhode founder confessed that as much as she would show that everything didn’t bother her, it ‘hurts’.

Amid the marital woes, the couple renewed their vows last May and announced that they are expecting their first child together. The couple welcomed a baby boy in August, whom they named Jack Blues Bieber.