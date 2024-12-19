Justin Bieber’s reaction to ex Selena Gomez’s engagement revealed!

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber reportedly felt a ‘sting’ after his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, announced her engagement with American Record producer Benny Blanco, last week.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

While his wife and Selena Gomez’s rival, Hailey Bieber, dropped a heart on the former’s engagement announcement post, the ‘Yummy’ singer has maintained a public silence on the matter. However, if sources are to be believed, the relationship of his ex with Blanco did ‘stung’ Justin Biber briefly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

“It stung for a brief second because even though they’ll never be friends or date again, it marks the official end of an era,” the insider told a foreign publication.

“His past is so connected with Selena, and now that she is engaged, he is married and a father, it’s a bit of a shock to the system that everyone is getting older,” the source added. “Justin is only 30, but he has lived a life, and an important part of his past is now officially moved on just as much as he has moved on. He won’t be stressing much about it and hopes that she is well and happy at the end of the day.”

Also Read: Taylor Swift reacts to Selena Gomez’s engagement to Benny Blanco

For those unversed, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were in an on-and-off relationship from 2011 to 2018 before the former tied the knot with supermodel-turned-beauty mogul, Hailey Baldwin, in the same year.

Amid the long-standing rumours of their split, Mr and Mrs Bieber welcomed their first child in August this year.

Meanwhile, Gomez and Blanco, who started dating sometime last year, announced their engagement via an Instagram post last week.