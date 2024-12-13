Taylor Swift reacts to Selena Gomez’s engagement to Benny Blanco

Taylor Swift is not the type of individual who would intrude on a wedding celebration. Yet, she is wholeheartedly prepared to participate in the upcoming nuptials of her close friend Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.

The “Anti-Hero” artist was among the first celebrities to publicly express her excitement regarding her longtime friend’s engagement to the producer, a moment Gomez announced on Wednesday night (December 11) through a charming Instagram post.

In her caption, “forever starts now,” the star of Only Murders in the Building shared a series of images, beginning with a close-up of her engagement ring and concluding with a photograph of Blanco affectionately kissing her on the cheek.

In response, Swift humorously remarked, “Yes I will be the flower girl.”

A multitude of other friends also took the opportunity to extend their congratulations in the comments, including notable figures such as Cardi B, Jennifer Aniston, Lily Collins, Gordon Ramsay, Suki Waterhouse, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Julia Michaels. Blanco also joined in, playfully stating, “Hey wait… that’s my wife.”

This announcement follows approximately a year and a half after Gomez and the “Eastside” musician began their romantic relationship. The relationship was first confirmed by Gomez in December 2023, when she shared on Instagram, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.”

As a friend of 15 years, Swift has consistently supported Gomez throughout various phases of her life. Their friendship began around 2009, during which both were involved with members of the Jonas Brothers—Joe and Nick, respectively—and they have maintained a close bond ever since.