Selena Gomez’s engagement ring’s jaw-dropping value revealed

Hollywood actress Selena Gomez announced her engagement to music producer Benny Blanco by sharing a photo of her engagement ring on Thursday.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The singer took to Instagram to share the news with her fans as she flaunted her engagement ring studded with a rare marquise-cut diamond.

Now, a jewellery expert has revealed the whopping worth of the ring Benny Blanco gave Selena Gomez in his proposal.

Laura Taylor, a jeweller at Lorel Diamonds, said that the ring could be worth around $1 million, according to a UK media outlet.

“Benny’s choice of engagement ring for Selena is an exquisite and timeless design, perfectly suited to her style. The ring features an incredible marquise-cut diamond at its centre, estimated to be around 8 carats, set on a yellow gold pavé band,” she said.

According to Taylor, the central diamond in the ring was of exceptional quality colourless grading in the D-F range.

“I would estimate the ring to be worth upwards of £800,000 ($1 million), depending on the precise diamond specifications,” she said.

It is worth noting here that the announcement of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s engagement came a year after confirmed their relationship.

The Hollywood actress-singer and Benny Blanco, a record producer, have collaborated on the songs ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ in 2019 and ‘Single Soon’ in 2023.

Selena Gomez was previously in an on-and-off relationship with singer Justin Bieber for years and also dated singer The Weeknd in 2017.

Beginning her career as a child actress on Barney and Disney Channel, she has cemented her place as a Hollywood actor and singer throughout the years.

Earlier this year, Selena Gomez entered the billionaire list, as her net worth hit $1.3 billion owing to her Rare Beauty make-up company.