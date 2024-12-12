Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco

American singer-actor Selena Gomez has announced her engagement to songwriter Benny Blanco a year after confirming their relationship.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The Hollywood actress took to Instagram to share a picture of a large engagement ring, with the caption reading, “forever begins now.”

The two-time Grammy-nominated Selena Gomez dropped a few more pictures wearing the ring along with a photo where of Benny Blanco embracing her in what appears to be a closet.

“Hey wait… that’s my wife,” Blanco wrote in the comments section.

Her longtime friend pop star Taylor Swift was among those to offer congratulations.

Hollywood actors including Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston and Suki Waterhouse along with rapper Rapper Cardi B and singer Lil Nas X also wished the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Additionally, Selena Gomez shared a video on her Instagram Stories, showing her ring to her loved ones on the phone.

“Yes to this,” the Hollywood actress can be heard saying.

It is worth noting here that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, a record producer, collaborated on the songs ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ in 2019 and ‘Single Soon’ in 2023.

Read more: Selena Gomez’s Net Worth: A Billion-Dollar Empire

The popular singer was previously in a relationship with singer Justin Bieber for years and also dated singer The Weeknd in 2017.

Beginning her career as a child actress on Barney and Disney Channel, she has cemented her place as a Hollywood actor and singer throughout the years.

Earlier this year, Selena Gomez entered the billionaire list, as her net worth hit $1.3 billion owing to her Rare Beauty make-up company.