Allu Arjun replaced Salman Khan in Atlee’s film? The truth revealed!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s much-buzzed film with Atlee is in jeopardy! However, there is no truth to the reports that South superstar Allu Arjun has replaced Khan in the mega-budgeted actioner.

Currently awaiting the release of his star-studded action flick ‘Sikandar’, Salman Khan’s next big screen outing was supposed to be the much-talked-about project with South Indian filmmaking genius Atlee, who last gave Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster ‘Jawan’.

However, for the past few weeks, several reports from Indian media suggested that Khan has been replaced from the film by ‘Pushpa’ star Allu Arjun, who will be joined by legendary actor Rajinikanth in Atlee’s film, as the producers are not willing to invest the massive budget of the project on Khan.

But contrary to all these reports, an Indian publication has now learnt that Arjun has not replaced Khan in the title, but is collaborating with Atlee on a separate project, whereas, his title with the ‘Tiger 3’ actor has been put on a backburner for now, due to busy schedule of Rajinikanth.

Speaking to the publication, a source close to the developments revealed that Atlee met Khan a couple of days ago and explained the entire issue, requesting him to take their collaboration on the floors next year. “The superstar was more than okay to wait for a year and team up with Atlee in 2026. He understood and respected Atlee’s decision to make another film before moving on to a project with him,” shared the insider. “Atlee apologised to Salman for keeping his dates blocked for a year and has promised to return in 2026.”

The person also divulged, “Salman wished Atlee all the luck for his next with Allu Arjun and also confessed to being a big fan of the work done by the Pushpa star. He also told Atlee to not be apologetic as films getting delayed is the nature of the industry.”

