Newlywed Neelam Muneer set to bid farewell to showbiz?

Weeks after marrying Muhammad Rashid, A-list film and TV actor Neelam Muneer Khan breaks her silence on quitting the showbiz industry, to focus on her personal life.

Newly married showbiz star Neelam Muneer turned to her Instagram handle on Thursday night to dismiss the reports regarding her quitting the entertainment industry and clarified that she is not giving up on her acting career.

In a statement on her Instagram stories, Khan noted, “There are too many rumours going around regarding me. Therefore I thought I should clarify and give rest to all this misinformation.”

“Yes I have gotten married and NO I’m not leaving showbiz,” Khan confirmed. “Acting is my passion and how can I leave something which I love so much,” she added and concluded her note, sending good wishes to her fans.

For the unversed, Neelam Muneer Khan tied the knot with Muhammad Rashid, reportedly earlier this year, when she shared the first pictures with her other half, from their intimate nikah ceremony in Dubai.

Hailing from Mianwal Ranjha, a village in Mandi Bahauddin, Punjab, the celebrity husband resides in Dubai, and runs a travel and tourism business there, along with multiple cafes and restaurants in the Gulf city.

