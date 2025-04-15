Acting legend Cate Blanchett plans her final curtain call

After cementing her legacy as one of the best to ever grace the big screens, Oscar wining actor Cate Blanchett might be ready to take her final bow.

The award-winning actress, known for her powerful roles and graceful presence, has said she is seriously thinking about retiring from acting.

Cate Blanchett, who turned 55 this year, has had an incredible career in film. Her beefed up resume with eight Oscar nominations and two wins, speaks for herself.

Cate won her first Academy Award in 2005 for her supporting role in The Aviator, directed by Martin Scorsese. Her second Oscar came in 2014, for her lead role in Blue Jasmine.

Cate Blanchett was last seen in Black Bag, the latest film by Steven Soderbergh. Although she’s not expected to win another Oscar for this role, her performance was still highly praised by critics.

Speaking to Radio Times, Cate Blanchett admitted she’s thinking seriously about stepping away from the spotlight.

“My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it,” she said. “I am serious about giving up acting.” She added that there are many things she still wants to do in life, outside of the film industry.

Despite being one of the most respected names in Hollywood, Cate Blanchett has never taken her success for granted.

Earlier this year, while speaking at the Rotterdam Film Festival, she revealed that she didn’t expect to make it in the movie world. “I was resigned, happily, to a career in theatre. I didn’t think I was that girl,” she said.

Cate Blanchett will appear next in Father, Mother, Sister, Brother, a comedy-drama set to be released later this year. The film also stars Adam Driver and Vicky Krieps.

Whether or not Cate Blanchett decides to retire, she has already left a remarkable legacy in cinema one that will be remembered for years to come.