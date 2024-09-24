George Clooney leaves Cate Blanchett in tears

Hollywood A-lister George Clooney had fellow actor Cate Blanchett in tears as he shared a heartfelt video message for the latter, on the prestigious Donostia Award at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Over the past weekend, Australian actor-producer Cate Blanchett, best known for films like ‘Tar’, ‘Aviator’ and ‘Lord of The Rings’ series, accepted the Donostia Award at the ongoing San Sebastian Film Festival, at the Kursaal Theater, for her significant contribution to cinema.

George Clooney, who could not attend the event on the Spanish coast due to his work commitments in Venice, joined in with a video message, sharing a heartfelt tribute to Blanchett.

“I want to say that there’s acting as a profession, and then there’s acting as an art, and we recognize that art…,” said Clooney in his message. “I’ve been lucky enough to direct you and to act with you, and you always make everyone around you feel lucky that we get a chance to work with someone who is so gifted and kind, and I’m proud to call you a friend.”

“I wish I was there. I can’t be there because I’m in Venice right now. I wasn’t asked. And I can’t be there because I’m in Venice, and I’ve been drinking. And I have no pants on,” added the ‘Wolfs’ star, leaving each person in the theatre, including teary-eyed Blanchett, in splits.

Also Read: George Clooney, Brad Pitt disappointed with ‘Wolfs’

The ‘Blue Jasmine’ actor, who received her honour from director Alfonso Cuarón, addressed the crowd saying, “As an Australian working abroad, I’ve had the great privilege of transcending many bodies. And my work has taken me to central Asia, to Europe, the Americas, to China, it has taken me all over the world and here now in the Basque country, at this extraordinarily vibrant festival…”

“I’m so very honoured to receive this award. Thank you, San Sebastian. Thank you,” she added.

With this honour, Blanchett has become the second Australian recipient of the Donostia Award, after fellow actor Hugh Jackman, who received the award in 2013.