US-made weapons used in Jaffar Express attack: Washington Post

The US-made weapons were used in Jaffar Express attack, The Washington Post reported on Monday.

The attack took place on March 11, when the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express — carrying 440 passengers — was ambushed. Several hostages were taken during the assault, prompting a two-day security operation to neutralize the threat and rescue the captives.

Weapons were left behind by United States forces following their 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan. Among the weapons recovered from the scene was an M4A1 carbine rifle manufactured by Colt, an American arms maker.

The rifle’s serial number confirmed that it was originally supplied to US forces in Afghanistan and later left behind during the chaotic withdrawal, The Washington Post reported stated.

“Many of the weapons wound up across the border in Pakistan, at arms bazaars and in the hands of insurgents, illustrating how the consequences of America’s failed war continue to reverberate years after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban,” The Washington Post wrote.

“After the Jaffar Express attack Pakistani officials provided serial numbers for three American rifles allegedly used by the attackers,” The Washington Post said in its report.

After an extended investigation, the US Army and the Pentagon confirmed to The Post that at least 63 of the weapons examined by reporters had been officially supplied to Afghan security forces during the US mission in the country.

Jaffar Express resumed its services after 16-day suspension on March 27 following banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) attack.

Jaffar Express departed for Quetta from Peshawar. Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam, saw off the passengers with special prayers.

Speaking to the media, the minister stated that the train service was restored promptly on the PM’s directives. He reaffirmed the government and Pakistan Army’s commitment to thwarting terrorist ambitions, emphasizing that national security remains a top priority.