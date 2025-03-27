Jaffar Express resumes its operations 16 days after hijack

Jaffar Express has resumed its services after 16-day suspension following banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) attack, ARY News reported on Thursday.

On March 11, a group of terrorists launched an attack on the Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express in the Bolan Pass area of Balochistan.

As per details, Jaffar Express departed for Quetta from Peshawar. Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam, saw off the passengers with special prayers.

Speaking to the media, the minister stated that the train service was restored promptly on the PM’s directives. He reaffirmed the government and Pakistan Army’s commitment to thwarting terrorist ambitions, emphasizing that national security remains a top priority.

He further asserted that under the leadership of COAS General Asim Munir, terrorists will be defeated.

Muqam highlighted that those attempting to hinder Balochistan’s progress have been disappointed, while both the premier and the COAS remain resolute in safeguarding the country.

The minister also stressed that the entire nation stands united in support of the armed forces and against terrorism.

Urging political unity, he called for an end to divisive politics, stating that collective efforts are key to overcoming national challenges.

Commenting on political developments, he criticized a specific party for engaging in politics of hatred and chaos. He noted internal divisions within PTI and claimed that the party’s last protest call had failed, predicting that future calls for demonstrations would also be rejected by the public.