Suspect arrested for ‘spreading’ hate propaganda after Jaffar Express attack

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a suspect in Islamabad for allegedly spreading hate propaganda against state institutions after the Jaffar Express attack.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the suspect identified as Haider Saeed, shared derogatory content and inflammatory statements on social media, supporting banned organisations and terrorists. The agency has seized the suspect’s social media accounts and digital evidence, and an investigation has been initiated.

The FIA spokesperson said that the suspect will face strict legal action for his crimes. This arrest comes after the FIA registered three cases against individuals, including journalists Ahmed Noorani and Shafiq Ahmed Advocate, and Aina Durrani, for spreading ‘hate speech and propaganda’ against state institutions.

Earlier, the FIA registered cases against three individuals for spreading fake news about the Jaffar Express attack.

Three cases were registered against Ahmed Noorani, Shafiq Ahmad Advocate, and Aina Durkhanai under the PECA Act by FIA Cyber Crime Islamabad.

According to the FIRs, the accused have spread anti-state propaganda online, inciting hatred against national institutions following the attack. They used their verified social media accounts to promote a banned organization and create public uncertainty.

The FIA is investigating further to identify additional accounts involved in spreading malicious propaganda, the FIA spokesperson said.