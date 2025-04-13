Fame from ‘The Traitors’ is embarrassing Rob Mariano’s teenage daughters

The Traitors season 3 has brought lime light on star Rob Mariano; however, not everyone in his household is thrilled about the spotlight.

Rob Mariano admits his four daughters are finding his renewed fame rather awkward, especially when their friends start swooning over their famous dad.

Speaking to media, Rob Mariano, known to fans as “Boston Rob,” revealed that while The Traitors has introduced him to a new generation of viewers, it has also made life a bit uncomfortable for his teenage daughters.

“My kids are hating it because all of a sudden their friends are like, ‘Oh my God,’” Rob Mariano told PEOPLE. “They don’t like the attention. It’s a lot.”

The 49-year-old Rob Mariano of four added, “It’s kind of weird for a teenage girl to be like, ‘Dad, my friends think you’re hot.’ You know what I mean?”

Rob Mariano, who rose to fame on Survivor in 2002 and later appeared on The Amazing Race, Deal or No Deal Island, and most recently The Traitors, shares daughters Lucia (15), Carina (14), Isabetta (12), and Adelina (10) with wife Amber Mariano.

While his daughters are less than impressed, Rob Mariano finds the surge in recognition “so fun.” He attributes much of his current popularity to The Traitors, which he believes helped introduce him to a younger audience.

“I think just a combination of The Traitors brought a lot of attention to a different generation, and with streaming, people can go back and watch the old episodes,” Rob Mariano explained.

“They don’t have to find a DVD or a VHS anymore — it’s cool to just be introduced to a whole other generation.”

He noted that The Traitors helped reignite interest in his previous reality TV appearances, which now reach fans who weren’t even born when he first hit the small screen.