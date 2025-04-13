MCU Kingpin reveals his dream DC character and it’s not who you’d expect

Vincent D’Onofrio, best known for portraying Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has expressed interest in joining the DC Universe (DCU) as Swamp Thing.

D’Onofrio has played Kingpin across multiple Marvel projects, beginning with Netflix’s Daredevil series and continuing into Disney+ shows such as Hawkeye and Echo.

Despite his deep connection with the Marvel world, the actor remains open to exploring the DCU, which is currently being reshaped by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

When asked on social media platform X if there was another character he’d love to portray, Vincent D’Onofrio gave a simple yet intriguing answer: “Swamp Thing.”

DC universe Swamp Thing, created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, first appeared in House of Secrets #92 in 1971.

The character gained immense popularity during the 1980s, particularly under the legendary run by Alan Moore.

Swamp Thing has been a regular in Justice League Dark comics and has starred in various adaptations over the decades.

The character was brought to the screen in 1982 with Ray Wise and Dick Durock portraying different aspects of the creature.

Durock returned for the 1989 sequel The Return of Swamp Thing. In 2019, Swamp Thing was reimagined for a television series starring Andy Bean and Derek Mears, but it was short-lived.

Now, a new Swamp Thing film is in development and will be part of the DCU. Directed and written by James Mangold (A Complete Unknown), the project has not yet cast its lead or set a release date.

The DCU officially launches this July with Gunn’s Superman, followed by Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in June 2026. Whether D’Onofrio gets his wish remains to be seen.

