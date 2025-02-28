A new star joins ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ season 2 cast

Matthew Lillard is stepping into the world of Daredevil: Born Again, joining the cast for Season 2 as production kicks off.

With his recent success in Five Nights at Freddy’s, Matthew Lillard’s addition has raised excitement, though character details remain a mystery for now.

The news arrives just ahead of Born Again‘s highly anticipated debut on Disney+ on March 4, with the first two episodes releasing that day.

Set to continue the story of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and his fight for justice, Daredevil: Born Again also brings back some familiar faces like Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll).

Following a creative shake-up in 2023, the series promises to bring a fresh perspective to the Daredevil universe, with glowing early reviews hinting at a thrilling new chapter.

As for Lillard, his star continues to rise. With roles in Scream 7 and The Life of Chuck, his name is quickly becoming synonymous with big franchises.

This will be his first foray into the Daredevil universe, and fans are eager to see which role he’ll play in the upcoming season.

With new talent, familiar faces, and a thrilling storyline, Daredevil: Born Again is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Marvel series in 2024.

Earlier, it was announced that fans will see the return of Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, the Punisher, in the new series. Alongside these returning characters, Daredevil: Born Again brings back several familiar faces, including Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, and Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna. New cast members include Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, and Jeremy Earl.

“Daredevil: Born Again” will delve into the complex lives of Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk as they navigate their intertwined destinies.