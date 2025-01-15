‘Daredevil: Born Again’ trailer reveals epic returns of Kingpin, Punisher & more

Get ready for the return of Daredevil! Disney has released the highly anticipated trailer for “Daredevil: Born Again,” the upcoming Marvel series premiering on Disney+ on March 4th.

This gritty and intense series marks the official return of Charlie Cox as the blind lawyer-turned-superhero, Matt Murdock, and brings back many familiar faces from the acclaimed Netflix series.

Fans will also see the return of Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, the Punisher, in the new series. Alongside these returning characters, Daredevil: Born Again brings back several familiar faces, including Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, and Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna. New cast members include Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, and Jeremy Earl.

“Daredevil: Born Again” will delve into the complex lives of Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk as they navigate their intertwined destinies.

Matt, now a successful lawyer, finds himself on a collision course with Fisk, who is pursuing political ambitions in New York City. Secrets from their past threaten to resurface, leading to a dangerous and unpredictable confrontation.

Showrunner Dario Scardapane is joined by executive producers Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, and others. The series will also be directed by Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, David Boyd, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Read More: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ gets major update

Daredevil: Born Again marks an exciting chapter in the MCU, bringing back fan-favorite characters to the small screen while exploring new storylines and conflicts. Fans of the original Netflix series and newcomers alike will have plenty to look forward to when the series hits Disney+ in March 2025.

Back in October 2024, Marvel announced a major update about its hotly-anticipated series “Daredevil: Born Again,” led by Hollywood star Charlie Cox.

Fans were left surprised when Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio made a surprise appearance at New York Comic Con and announced that the series will premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

The official synopsis for ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ reads: “Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.”