‘Daredevil: Born Again’ gets major update

Marvel has announced a major update about its hotly-anticipated series “Daredevil: Born Again,” led by Hollywood star Charlie Cox.

Fans were left surprised when Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio made a surprise appearance at New York Comic Con and announced that the series will premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

The official synopsis for ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ reads: “Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.”

Apart from Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, the upcoming Marvel series will also see the return of Jon Bernthal as the Punisher; Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page; Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson; and Wilson Bethel as Poindexter.

New members of the cast include Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Jeremy Earl and Ayelet Zurer.

Dario Scardapane serves as showrunner and also executive produces alongside Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Christopher Ord, Matthew Corman, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ producer Sana Amanat also shared a special sneak peek of the series with the audience during the New York Comic Con.

It is worth mentioning here that the series characters have already appeared in other Marvel projects. Cox’s Matt Murdock had a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), while D’Onofrio’s Kingpin appeared in Hawkeye and will return in Echo on Disney+ Hotstar.