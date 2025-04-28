The Rock’s jaw-dropping new look for upcoming film leaves fans shocked

Dwayne Johnson, one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, has left fans stunned with his latest transformation into Mark Kerr for the upcoming film The Smashing Machine.

Known for his towering frame, clean-shaven head, and charismatic presence, the 52-year-old star now looks almost unrecognizable as he steps into the role of former MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

The Smashing Machine, directed by Benny Safdie of Uncut Gems fame, sees Dwayne Johnson portraying Mark Kerr, a wrestling and MMA legend whose life was marked by both triumph and struggle.

In newly released images, Johnson sports a grizzled, rugged appearance complete with a full head of hair — a stark departure from his iconic look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A24 (@a24)



Fans were quick to note just how dramatically Dwayne Johnson has changed for the role, with many barely recognising the action star.

Mark Kerr, the man whom Johnson brings to life in The Smashing Machine, was a dominant force in Vale Tudo, UFC, and PRIDE fighting championships.

However, Mark Kerr’s career was shadowed by battles with substance abuse, turbulent personal relationships, and the intense pressures of professional fighting.

Dwayne Johnson’s portrayal promises to capture not only the physical demands of Mark Kerr’s career but also the emotional toll that came with it.

Read More: Scorsese’s new gangster film brings Dwayne, Leonardo DiCaprio & Emily Blunt together

This isn’t just a surface-level transformation. In order to accurately represent Mark Kerr’s complex life, Dwayne Johnson has committed to a role that demands vulnerability and depth.

The film, The Smashing Machine, co-starring Emily Blunt, will delve deeply into Kerr’s struggles, making it one of the most anticipated releases from A24 this year.

A24 shared the first look at Johnson’s new appearance on Monday, teasing audiences with the caption: “Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine. Trailer tomorrow.”

Fans of Dwayne Johnson, and of Mark Kerr’s storied MMA career, are eagerly awaiting more glimpses into this highly anticipated film.