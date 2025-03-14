Scorsese’s new gangster film brings Dwayne, Leonardo DiCaprio & Emily Blunt together

Dwayne Johnson also known to wrestling fans as The Rock along side Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt, is set to take on a bold new challenge in his career, to star in a Martin Scorsese-directed film about mafia activity in Hawaii.

This marks a significant shift for Dwayne Johnson, who is best known for his blockbuster action films, as he joins forces with Hollywood heavyweights Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt in what promises to be an epic crime drama.

In a post on his official X account, Dwayne Johnson shared his excitement about the project, calling it “the most creatively inspiring time” of his career.

“Grateful for what’s been the most creatively inspiring time of my career – working closely with my friends and, of course, the maestro Marty Scorsese,” he wrote.

The film, which spans the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, will explore the mafia’s influence in Hawaii, the island where Dwayne Johnson was raised.

The project, first reported in February, will see Dwayne Johnson playing an “aspiring mob boss” who rises through the ranks of the criminal underworld, facing off against rival crime factions.

His character has been compared to Frank Costello, the iconic role played by Jack Nicholson in Scorsese’s The Departed. Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt are also attached to the film, adding further star power to the already impressive cast.

This collaboration with Scorsese is part of Dwayne Johnson’s efforts to diversify his career. In addition to this film, he is also starring in The Smashing Machine, directed by Benny Safdie, which chronicles the life of MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

Coincidentally, Emily Blunt will also appear in The Smashing Machine, reuniting her with Dwayne Johnson in another high-profile project.

While the Scorsese film does not yet have a release date, anticipation is already building for this unique collaboration.

With Dwayne Johnson, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Emily Blunt leading the cast, the film is poised to be a cinematic event.