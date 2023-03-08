Jon Bernthal returns to play ‘The Punisher’ in new ‘Daredevil’ show

Hollywood actor Jon Bernthal is returning to play Frank Castle also known as ‘The Punisher‘ in Marvel Studios’ upcoming show ‘Daredevil: Born Again‘ on Disney Plus.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Jon Bernthal will share the screen with Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in the upcoming project. The filming of the show, written and exclusively produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, will start in New York this month.

Unlike other Marvel shows with eight or nine episodes per season, ‘Daredevil: Born Again‘ is reported to be an 18-episode show.

Its title comes from the 1986 ‘Daredevil‘ comic book story, but the show will be different to that. ‘The Punisher‘ did not appear in the published work.

Jon Bernthal made his live-action debut as ‘The Punisher‘ in the second season of the Netflix version of ‘Daredevil‘. He then played the grieving father-turned-vigilante in two seasons of his character’s standalone show, which ran from 2017 to 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Punisher (@thepunisher)

The events in the show will continue from where the Netflix show ‘Daredevil‘ ended. The OTT platform had removed and cancelled all its Marvel shows such as Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist following the Disney+ launch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Murdock (@daredevil)

It is pertinent to mention that Jon Bernthal, speaking about him possibly joining the Marvel Cinematic to play the vigilante, had hoped to retain the darker side of his character from the Netflix version.

“I think if there’s any let up on that character, you do a disservice to the character, to every iteration of the character, to every comic book that’s come before, and to all of the unbelievable fans of the character,” he said.

He added: “This character means so much to people in the military. So like I said before, it’s not about whether you do the character; it’s about whether you can do it right, and I’m only interested in doing it right.”

Comments