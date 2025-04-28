After Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’, Is Meghan Markle about to drop her own bombshell?

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has finally broken her silence on rumours suggesting she is preparing to release a bombshell memoir following the success of Prince Harry’s Spare.

During her first-ever podcast appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show this week, Meghan Markle candidly discussed her literary ambitions and cleared the air on speculation about her future projects.

The Duchess of Sussex, now 43, revealed that while she is indeed keen on writing more, a tell-all memoir is not immediately on the horizon.

Meghan Markle explained, “I think people are often curious if I’m going to write a memoir, but I’ve got a lot more life to live before I’m there.”

Her comments appear to shut down growing rumours that she was preparing a sensational autobiography in the wake of her husband’s controversial publication.

Meghan, who previously released the children’s book The Bench in 2021 and penned the foreword for the 2018 cookbook Together, shared that her current focus is on more light-hearted subjects.

“I love working in the space of hospitality, home, entertaining, and food,” Meghan Markle told the host, adding that a book in that genre would be “really fun” to create.

Speculation around a potential Meghan Markle memoir intensified earlier this year when reports surfaced that one of her staff had approached a publishing house to gauge interest in a book about her “post-divorce” life.

However, Meghan’s recent comments make it clear she has no immediate plans to follow in Prince Harry’s footsteps with a bombshell release.

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, made headlines worldwide for its explosive revelations about the royal family, becoming the fastest-selling non-fiction book in history.

Despite its commercial success, it deepened the rift between Harry and his relatives — a situation many feared could be repeated if Meghan Markle decided to publish her own story.

For now, it seems Meghan Markle is focusing on her lifestyle brand As Ever and her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, rather than diving into deeply personal memoir writing.