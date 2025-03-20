Gwyneth Paltrow makes rare comment on Meghan Markle

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who is the neighbour of Meghan Markle in California, has made a rare comment on the Duchess of Sussex.

Montecito town, where Meghan and Prince Harry moved in 2020, is home to several Hollywood celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey and Ariana Grande among others.

Now, Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that she has not had a chance to develop a close relationship with them.

“I don’t know Meghan and Harry. I mean, I’ve met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don’t know her at all,” the Hollywood actress said during a recent interview.

When asked if she would fancy building a friendship with Meghan Markle, Paltrow did not rule out the possibility as she quipped, “Maybe I’ll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie.”

Amid mixed views of the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix ‘With Love, Meghan’ and its comparison with her Goop brand, the Hollywood actress dismissed it as she backed Meghan Markle in her business venture.

“I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes. I think there’s always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try,” Gwyneth Paltrow said.

The Hollywood actress refused to let anyone pit her against another woman as she resolved to stand up for any woman receiving noise in the media.

“[When] there’s noise about certain women in the culture, I do have, always, a strong instinct to stand up for them,” she said.

It is worth noting here that the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series ‘With Love, Meghan’ premiered earlier this month and was ranked on the streaming platform’s Top 10 list across the globe.

Days after season 1’s premiere, Meghan Markle confirmed season two on Instagram.