Meghan Markle’s Net Worth Soars Post-Royal Life: A Look at Her Financial Journey

Meghan Markle’s net worth has skyrocketed since leaving her acting career and royal life behind. The Duchess of Sussex’s combined net worth with Prince Harry is estimated to be around $60 million.

Markle’s acting career, which included roles in over 100 episodes of Suits, earned her around $2 million. She also made money from endorsement deals, sponsorships, and her lifestyle blog, The Tig.

After marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s net worth increased significantly. The couple’s decision to step back as senior royals, however, meant they were no longer funded by the Sovereign Grant.

To support themselves, the Sussexes have turned to various business ventures. They signed a lucrative deal with Netflix, reportedly worth $150 million, to produce content. They also partnered with Spotify, earning a rumored $20 million for their Archewell Audio podcast series.

Markle has also earned money from her children’s book, The Bench, and her podcast, Archetypes. Additionally, the couple has made money from speaking engagements, with fees reportedly ranging from $1 million per speech.

Despite their significant wealth, the Sussexes still face financial challenges. They repaid £2.4 million ($3 million) of U.K. taxpayers’ money used for renovations to Frogmore Cottage and secured a $9.5 million mortgage to purchase their $14.65 million Santa Barbara home.

As the Sussexes continue to build their brand and business empire, their net worth is expected to grow.