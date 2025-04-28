Doctor Doom takes the spotlight in first set photo from Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios has officially begun production on the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, and the first set photo featuring Doctor Doom has fans buzzing with excitement.

The film promises a dramatic showdown as Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom takes centre stage, challenging Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

The first photo from the set shows a casting chair labelled “Victor Von Doom,” accompanied by the caption “Day one…” shared by directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

This marks the beginning of the production phase for Avengers: Doomsday, and fans can’t wait for more sneak peeks from the Russo Brothers in the coming days.

Recently, Marvel Avengers: Doomsday star Anthony Mackie, known for his role as Captain America, posted an Instagram Story teasing his arrival on set.

Sitting in an airplane with the caption “And so it begins…” Mackie sparked speculation about the film’s progress, with fans noting his casual outfit featuring a Powerpuff Girls t-shirt. His post also had red graphics, which only further fuelled anticipation for the movie.

In a recent interview with IGN, Mackie reassured fans that Avengers: Doomsday would recapture the essence of the “old Marvel feeling,” something that has been missing in recent Marvel films.

Referring to the strong creative team behind the film, including the Russo Brothers, Mackie expressed excitement about the script and the overall direction of the project.

“We’re supposed to go out this week and we’ll be out there doing it. Everybody’s excited,” Mackie said, adding that the film would live up to the expectations of fans, bringing back the magic of the earlier Marvel films.

While most of the Avengers: Doomsday cast is returning, there’s also speculation surrounding other Marvel projects.

Marvel’s Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier hinted at a potential crossover, teasing how a member of the Thunderbolts cast could play a significant role in Doctor Doom’s plans.