Wyatt Russell reveals ‘terrifying’ Marvel rule: Stay silent or else!

With an year still to go before the highly-anticipated release of Avengers: Doomsday, Wyatt Russell has shed light on just how extreme Marvel’s secrecy measures have become.

Speaking to ComicBook, Wyatt Russell joked that the media training for Avengers: Doomsday felt like “having a knife held to your neck,” warning the cast not to reveal a single detail.

Ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, Wyatt Russell will next be seen reprising his role as John Walker in Thunderbolts, set for a theatrical release on 2 May.

David Harbour, who stars as Red Guardian in Thunderbolts, also shared his experience, admitting that facing press questions about Avengers: Doomsday was “the most terrifying stunt imaginable.”

According to Harbour, staying silent under intense questioning has proven harder than any on-screen action sequence.

Despite recent disappointments with Marvel films such as Captain America: Brave New World and The Marvels, early reactions to Thunderbolts have been overwhelmingly positive.

Described as a “bold dive into trauma, healing, and redemption,” the film has particularly been praised for Florence Pugh’s leading performance.

Russell, who continues to gain recognition within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will certainly have more to celebrate as Avengers: Doomsday draws closer.

The secrecy surrounding Avengers: Doomsday comes at a critical time for Marvel, as the studio works to rebuild excitement among fans.

Wyatt Russell’s candid comments have only heightened anticipation for what promises to be a monumental entry in the Avengers saga.

Marvel’s packed release schedule includes The Fantastic Four: First Steps in July, followed by Avengers: Doomsday on 1 May 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars on 7 May 2027.

For now, all eyes remain firmly fixed on Wyatt Russell and the unfolding mystery of Avengers: Doomsday.

Earlier, Tom Hiddleston addressed his much-anticipated return as Loki in Avengers: Doomsday, offering a glimpse into what fans can expect from the God of Mischief in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster.

While attending the Olivier Awards, Tom Hiddleston spoke about his involvement in Doomsday and shared his excitement about finally being able to discuss his role openly.

“I’m very, very excited,” Tom Hiddleston said. “It’s really remarkable that I can talk about it because mostly I’m in a position of knowing and not being able to say anything. It’s been an extraordinary chapter of my life playing Loki, and it’s not over yet.”