A new Loki in Avengers: Doomsday? Here’s what Tom Hiddleston teases

Tom Hiddleston has addressed his much-anticipated return as Loki in Avengers: Doomsday, offering a glimpse into what fans can expect from the God of Mischief in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster.

While attending the Olivier Awards, Tom Hiddleston spoke about his involvement in Doomsday and shared his excitement about finally being able to discuss his role openly.

“I’m very, very excited,” Tom Hiddleston said. “It’s really remarkable that I can talk about it because mostly I’m in a position of knowing and not being able to say anything. It’s been an extraordinary chapter of my life playing Loki, and it’s not over yet.”

Tom Hiddleston, who has portrayed Loki for over a decade, reflected on his journey with the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the actor could not reveal specific details regarding Loki’s role in the film, he expressed his enthusiasm about returning to the iconic role.

Read More: Marvel breaks impressive record with ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ cast reveal

Tom Hiddleston was one of 27 actors confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday during a Marvel Studios live stream event in late March. The film marks Loki’s first major role in the Multiverse Saga, after a brief, uncredited cameo in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Although fans now know Hiddleston is returning as Loki in Doomsday, the future of the character in other Marvel projects remains uncertain.

Loki’s journey appeared to come to a satisfying conclusion at the end of Loki Season 2, where he chose to oversee the timelines in the Multiverse to ensure their survival. Tom Hiddleston himself noted that the Loki Season 2 finale felt like a “narrative conclusion” to the character’s arc.

However, Avengers: Doomsday unites multiple characters from across the Multiverse, and it’s possible that the Loki Hiddleston portrays in the film may not be the same one we saw in the Loki series.

This wouldn’t be the first time a variant Loki has appeared in the MCU, as the version of Loki we saw in Loki was a different one from the one who died in Avengers: Infinity War.