Marvel breaks impressive record with ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ cast reveal

Movie fans were buzzing with excitement after the cast reveal for Avengers: Doomsday, which broke records for Marvel Studios.

The livestream event, which lasted over five hours, attracted an impressive “275 million digital views,” making it the most-watched livestream in the studio’s history, according to Deadline.

The announcement also generated “3.1 million social interactions” and created “5 times the social volume” compared to last year’s Super Bowl trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Viewership numbers grew throughout the event, making it the most-viewed cross-platform livestream stunt Marvel has ever done.

Avengers: Doomsday was a huge hit on social media, with the hashtag #AvengersDoomsday trending on Twitter for over seven hours. In total, there were “over 55 distinct trending terms” related to the film during the livestream.

Earlier this week, to mark the start of production for Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios revealed 27 actors who will star in the movie.

The livestream mostly featured chairs with the names of the stars printed on the back, with a new actor revealed every 10-15 minutes.

The event ended with a surprise appearance from Robert Downey Jr., who took his place in the cast to close out the event.

Read More: Marvel’s ongoing live event reveals cast for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Some major names were missing from the livestream, such as Benedict Cumberbatch, who has confirmed he will reprise his role as Doctor Strange in Avengers: Doomsday.

The overwhelming success of the cast reveal shows that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) still has a strong presence in pop culture, despite recent challenges.

Captain America: Brave New World, the latest movie in the Multiverse Saga, had mixed reviews and underwhelming box office performance, but the excitement surrounding Avengers: Doomsday suggests there’s still plenty of interest in the MCU.

Upcoming projects like Thunderbolts and Fantastic Four: First Steps are expected to play a key role in understanding Avengers: Doomsday, with many of their lead actors set to appear in the film.

Avengers: Doomsday full cast:

Chris Hemsworth (Thor) Anthony Mackie (Captain America) Vanessa Kirby (Susan Storm) Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) Florence Pugh (Yelena) Tenoch Huerta (Namor) Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes) Letitia Wright (Black Panther) Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Thing) Kelsey Grammer (Beast) Lewis Pullman (Sentry) Danny Ramirez (Joaquín Torres / Falcon) Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm) David Harbour (Red Guardian) Winston Duke (M’Baku) Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost) Tom Hiddleston (Loki) Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier / Professor X) Ian McKellen (Magneto) Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler) Rebecca Romijn (Mystique) James Marsden (Cyclops) Channing Tatum (Gambit)

Additionally, Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic) has been confirmed to join the MCU.

Lastly, Robert Downey Jr. made a surprise appearance at the end of Marvel’s livestream.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.