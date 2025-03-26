Marvel’s ongoing live event reveals cast for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Marvel is making big waves with the announcement of Avengers: Doomsday entering production, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the franchise.

After years of rumours and speculation, Marvel has started to reveal a star-studded roster of talent joining the new film Avengers: Doomsday.

In a YouTube live stream, Marvel teased the growing list of actors by showing directors’ chairs with their names on the back, one by one. The names are being revealed at regular intervals, and already, the list includes some very familiar faces. Here are the actors announced so far:

Chris Hemsworth Vanessa Kirby Anthony Mackie Sebastian Stan Letitia Wright Paul Rudd Wyatt Russell Tenoch Huerta Mejia Ebon Moss-Bachrach Simu Liu Florence Pugh Kelsey Grammer Lewis Pullman Danny Ramirez Joseph Quinn David Harbour Winston Duke Hannah John-Kamen Tom Hiddleston Patrick Stewart

Although no characters have been confirmed yet, it’s possible that some of these stars could be playing alternate versions of their established roles, much like Robert Downey Jr. did in the past.

The growing list of talent certainly signals that Marvel is aiming to raise the stakes after the success of Avengers: Endgame.

Read More: Have we seen the last of Dave Bautista in Marvel Cinematic Universe?

With Marvel’s recent output being a mix of hits and misses, the question remains: Can they return to the dominance they once had? The announcement of such a star-studded cast suggests that they’re putting everything into Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Fans are certainly hopeful that these films will bring the magic back to the big screen. We’ll keep you updated as more details emerge.